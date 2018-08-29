Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $10.81 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $180,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

