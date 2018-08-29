P. Grant Wierzba Sells 200,000 Shares of Chinook Energy Inc. (CKE) Stock

Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) Director P. Grant Wierzba sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$46,000.00.

Shares of CKE stock opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. Chinook Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.36.

CKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Chinook Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report on Friday, May 11th. GMP Securities set a C$0.20 price objective on Chinook Energy in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chinook Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

About Chinook Energy

Chinook Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company's principal oil and natural gas properties include 31,350 net acres of land located in Birley/Umbach area, Northeast British Columbia; 75,756 net acres of land located in Martin Creek/Black-Conroy area, Northeast British Columbia; 23,482 net acres of land located in Gold Creek and Knopcik areas, Northwest Alberta; and 24,570 net acres of land located in Boundary Lake area, Northeast British Columbia.

