Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of PCRX opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.37. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $26,449.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,641 shares in the company, valued at $318,345.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $67,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,397. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

