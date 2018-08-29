Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stephens restated a buy rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.22.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $107.39 and a 52-week high of $131.13. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $68,452.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

