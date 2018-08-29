Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) vs. Diana Shipping (DSX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NYSE: DSX) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

27.3% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 5.53% 10.42% 5.26% Diana Shipping -237.60% -4.71% -2.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Diana Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Diana Shipping 0 6 1 0 2.14

Pangaea Logistics Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $57.35, indicating a potential upside of 1,524.65%. Diana Shipping has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Diana Shipping.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Diana Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $385.09 million 0.40 $7.81 million $0.38 9.29 Diana Shipping $161.90 million 2.84 -$511.71 million ($0.79) -5.48

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pangaea Logistics Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Diana Shipping on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 21, 2018, the company operates a fleet of 55 vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.