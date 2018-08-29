Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Park-Ohio worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 95,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 48,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $1,955,869.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,783,987.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $404,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,594,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,432,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,974. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $537.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.77.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $432.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.83 million. sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

