Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Holdings Lifted by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 238,927 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.62% of Parker-Hannifin worth $128,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,250,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,266,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,654,000 after buying an additional 619,359 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,154,000 after buying an additional 548,399 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16,700.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 417,839 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,889,000 after buying an additional 342,899 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.47 and a 1 year high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$162.10” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, MED cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.12.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $376,179.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.