PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,567 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$60.95” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded PDC Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PDC Energy to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.16.

In related news, Director Larry F. Mazza sold 4,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 600 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $31,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,473.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $730,663. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. PDC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 43.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $212.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

