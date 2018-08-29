Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for IQE (IQE)

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQE from GBX 210 ($2.71) to GBX 170 ($2.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.29 ($2.22).

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.34) on Wednesday. IQE has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 181.50 ($2.34).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.