Pegasystems (PEGA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/27/2018 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/21/2018 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/15/2018 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2018 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2018 – Pegasystems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

8/1/2018 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2018 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PEGA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,895. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.41, a PEG ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $196.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.24 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Steven F. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $47,009.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,901 over the last 90 days. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,041.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

