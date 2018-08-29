Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

PWOD traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter.

PWOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs.

