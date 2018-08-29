Perceptron (PRCP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Perceptron had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.84%.

NASDAQ PRCP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,750. Perceptron has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $96.00 million, a P/E ratio of 281.25 and a beta of 0.54.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

