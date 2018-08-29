Pesetacoin (PTC) Trading 37.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Pesetacoin has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $1,868.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00874412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002815 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003658 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 135,416,694 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

