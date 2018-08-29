PG&E Co. (PCG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,467 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 201.2% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. PG&E had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $52,001.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,608.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

