Phantasma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $328,561.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. Phantasma has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $328,561.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004812 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022596 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00260907 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

