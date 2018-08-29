Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 788.79 ($10.18).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phoenix Group to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.58) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 827 ($10.67) to GBX 740 ($9.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Numis Securities raised Phoenix Group to an “add” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 838 ($10.81) to GBX 755 ($9.74) in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 664 ($8.57) to GBX 667 ($8.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 702.50 ($9.06). 1,147,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 719 ($9.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 820 ($10.58).

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX (6.10) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

