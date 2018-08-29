PIECoin (PIE) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

PIECoin (CURRENCY:PIE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. PIECoin has a market capitalization of $28,141.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PIECoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIECoin has traded flat against the dollar. One PIECoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008613 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000349 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000660 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2016. PIECoin’s total supply is 11,052,595 coins. The official message board for PIECoin is www.piecoin.net. PIECoin’s official website is www.piecoin.info. PIECoin’s official Twitter account is @Pie_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIECoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIECoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIECoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIECoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

