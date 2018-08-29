Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 7,094 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,467,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,452,000 after buying an additional 278,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 28.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 715,305 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,779,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,155 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,779,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $902.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.84. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.47 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.