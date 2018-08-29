Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.17% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.23. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $660.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

