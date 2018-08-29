Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stake Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 19,265 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,689 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. KLR Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. MED boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.91.

NYSE PXD opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

