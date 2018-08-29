Pivotal Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tilly’s (TLYS)

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Pivotal Research in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We’re modeling 2Q18 at the high end of guidance. We’re optimistic that TLYS had a strong 2Q, especially B2S, driven by trend-right apparel and footwear assortments that not only drove SSS growth but also led to fixed cost leverage and product margin expansion. Moreover, while losing a week of B2S selling in 3Q is a bad optic for the out quarter, that’s already in the numbers, and we remain optimistic on the company’s ability to comp the comp in the back half, especially as it laps easy digital comparisons.””

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $17.79 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of -0.19.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $175,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $536,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at $488,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,806 shares of company stock worth $3,864,982. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 48.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 10.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 431.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

