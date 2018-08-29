Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report $138.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.10 million and the lowest is $137.90 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $118.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $616.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.23 million to $621.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $695.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $689.29 million to $700.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $51,751.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $110,147. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11,600.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,503. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -0.17.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

