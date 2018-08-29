Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Insider Sells $276,018.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) insider Patrick John Jermain sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $276,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,163.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.92. 143,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,934. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.73. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $726.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.08 million. Plexus had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 36.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $270,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.