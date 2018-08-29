Plexus (PLXS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Plexus stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. Plexus has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). Plexus had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $726.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 1,300 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $79,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,567,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,678. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

