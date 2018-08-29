PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $101.03 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $101,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.