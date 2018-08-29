PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 546,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $73,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,843 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 80,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $119.77 and a 1-year high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.40%. equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.87.

In related news, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $2,116,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $149,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

