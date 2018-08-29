PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 934,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,841 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $118,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,062,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 472,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,875,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,231,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after buying an additional 678,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $124.68 on Wednesday. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $149.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.84 per share, with a total value of $198,177.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $607,558.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,375 shares of company stock worth $2,310,547 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

