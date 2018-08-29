PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $86,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,190.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $164,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

Shares of URI stock opened at $158.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.43 and a 52-week high of $190.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.