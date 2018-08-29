Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on September 17th

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Polaris Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Polaris Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Polaris Industries to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $109.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $137.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $28,998,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.09 per share, for a total transaction of $312,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,154 shares in the company, valued at $34,886,179.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. ValuEngine cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Polaris Industries from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

