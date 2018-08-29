Porsche Automobil (PAH3) PT Set at €93.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAH3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Porsche Automobil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.71 ($95.02).

PAH3 opened at €55.76 ($64.84) on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €47.28 ($54.98) and a 1 year high of €80.14 ($93.19).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

