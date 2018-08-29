Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Share Price

News articles about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1312363098914 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have commented on RBS shares. UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Investec raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE:RBS opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers.

