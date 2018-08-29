Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Origin Agritech (SEED) Share Price

Media coverage about Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Origin Agritech earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4663265306122 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

SEED stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 83,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,987. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

