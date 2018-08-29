Prana Biotechnology Limited (PRAN) Given $4.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Prana Biotechnology an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PRAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of PRAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,138. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.45. Prana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

About Prana Biotechnology

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's diseases.

