PRASM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $273,584.00 (PSM)

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One PRASM token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, PRASM has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. PRASM has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $273,584.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000824 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002535 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000534 BTC.

RusGas (RGS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NewsToken (NEWOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000370 BTC.

DACC (DACC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PRASM

PRASM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRASM is prasm.io.

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRASM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRASM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

