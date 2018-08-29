Presbia (LENS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 201.51% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. We utilize a discounted cash flow-based net present value (NPV) approach to value Presbia. This yields a total value of $160M for the Flexivue Microlens product, using a 20% discount rate, 50% manufacturing and marketing offset, and a 12.5% tax rate as Presbia is domiciled in Ireland.””

Get Presbia alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Presbia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Presbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Presbia stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. Presbia has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Presbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.