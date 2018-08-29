Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,857 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $40,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Primerica by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $121.95.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $467.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $130,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $593,383. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

