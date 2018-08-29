Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackhawk Network were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Blackhawk Network in the first quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackhawk Network in the first quarter worth approximately $18,907,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network in the first quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Signition LP raised its stake in Blackhawk Network by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 28,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Blackhawk Network in the first quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

HAWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of HAWK opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards.

