Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 50.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,955,000 after purchasing an additional 117,698 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth $35,871,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth $13,365,000. Apertura Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 175.3% in the first quarter. Apertura Capital LLC now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 29.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 91,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 16,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.39 per share, for a total transaction of $4,978,360.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,774.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MELI opened at $378.18 on Wednesday. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Mercadolibre had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.92.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

