Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at $318,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.43. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.87%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc is an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.