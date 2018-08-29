Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 16.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,443,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,121 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 19.8% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,364,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,815,000 after buying an additional 1,214,900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,673,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,918,000 after buying an additional 947,600 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,205,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,012,000 after buying an additional 900,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 164.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 880,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 547,461 shares during the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NLY opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.11.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 112.29%. The firm had revenue of $334.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

