Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.40, for a total value of $451,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.66, for a total transaction of $81,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,176 shares of company stock valued at $60,988,924 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $544.91 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.67 and a 52 week high of $550.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.