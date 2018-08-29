Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,396 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,743.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of BLW stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in three asset classes, such as intermediate duration, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities and the United States Government and agency securities; senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities, and the United States dollar-denominated securities of the United States and non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality and, to a limited extent, non-United States dollar denominated securities of non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

