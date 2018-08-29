Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Reduced by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,189,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,983,000 after purchasing an additional 882,109 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,382,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,561,000 after purchasing an additional 219,593 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,939,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,777 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $349,197.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $1,756,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,011 shares of company stock worth $11,698,811 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $210.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

