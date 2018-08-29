Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) CEO Purchases $12,702.00 in Stock

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) CEO Maoji Wang purchased 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,662 shares in the company, valued at $208,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Maoji Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Maoji Wang purchased 36 shares of Professional Diversity Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104.40.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Maoji Wang purchased 496 shares of Professional Diversity Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,413.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.

