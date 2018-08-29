Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $144,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Stock

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,368,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,638 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,934,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,923,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,886 shares in the last quarter. Aozora Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,115,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,497,000.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

