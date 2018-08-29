Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,246 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,052,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,830,000 after buying an additional 41,325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $5,239,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 46,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $364.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.34.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.