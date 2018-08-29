ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,206,846 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the July 31st total of 1,892,953 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,095,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 80.3% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 89,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

