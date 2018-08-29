Pure Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (PURE)

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $103,814.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pure has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pure

PURE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 21,055,280 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,001 coins. Pure’s official website is purealt.org. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

