PutinCoin (PUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47,873.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $366,376.00 and $47,873.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004790 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023885 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00262549 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001842 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004837 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 533,742,476 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.