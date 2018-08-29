Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

NYSE:CHK opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,775,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,227,000 after acquiring an additional 161,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 469,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

